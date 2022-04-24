Malacca allocates RM15 mln for the poor for Aidilfitri celebrations

ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca state government, through various agencies and departments, has allocated around RM15 million to be channeled to over 7,000 asnaf (tithe recipients), the poor and the needy in the form of cash and food items in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the donations are aimed to reduce the financial burden of those groups in their preparation to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The Hari Raya Aidilfitri donation is like the donations channeled for other festivals including Christmas, Chinese New Year and Deepavali. These donations show the government’s concern towards the people.

“The agencies and departments involved in the channeling of assistance include the Malacca Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Malacca Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) and the donations will be presented in stages before Hari Raya,” he told reporters after the 2022 Malacca JKM Hari Raya Aidilfitri donation presentation ceremony here today.

At the ceremony, 310 recipients from the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency received the donations, at which Women Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin and Malacca JKM director Burhanuddin Bachik were also present.

Sulaiman said the state government also agreed to increase the number of aid recipients from the JKM from 1,400 last year to 1,740 recipients this year, involving an allocation of RM384,000.

In other developments, he said parents are advised not to bring their young children, especially those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to crowded places like Ramadan bazaars and markets as a precautionary measure.

“We are in the transition to the endemic phase and are not totally free from Covid-19. Although parents are excited about preparing for Hari Raya by shopping but don’t bring your young children, especially babies to markets, Ramadan bazaars or areas with large crowds.

“Remember that the effects and Covid-19 symptoms are more severe for children compared to adults as they have yet to be vaccinated, so let’s not get too excited and complacent till it’s detrimental to our children,” he said. - Bernama