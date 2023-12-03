Malacca APM extends Kampung Siaga programme to prepare community for disaster

ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca Civil Defence Force (APM) will gradually extend the Kampung Siaga programme in the state in an effort to increase the level of preparedness among the public in facing disasters including floods.

Its director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said through the programme, residents or community in an area would be given basic first aid and rescue training, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques, in case of an emergency while waiting for help from the authorities.

“For a start, we hold a pilot programme in Gadek sate constituency and will further expand it to other state and parliamentary constituencies in Malacca, especially at flood hotspots that have been identified by the authorities,“ he told reporters after a training programme for Gadek constituents here today.

Kamarulsyah said the training and early exposure was to help reduce loss of lives or injuries in the event of a disaster or an accident.

The programme was also held to create awareness on the role and function of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force in emergency situations, disasters and as a rescue team and disaster management secretariat at the state and district levels.

In another development, Kamarulsyah said the stagnant floodwaters seen in Jasin, especially in Sungai Rambai following the floods was because of the location of the low-lying area near the river.

As of 2pm today, 166 flood victims from 36 families in Jasin are still seeking shelter at three relief centres in the district. - Bernama