Malacca APM invites more professionals to join as volunteers

MALACCA: The Malacca Malaysia Defence Force (APM) invited professionals to join the agency as volunteers to strengthen its service quality.

APM director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said interested academicians, medical professional, corporate figures, politicians and government officials should just turn up at the Malacca’s APM office to register.

“APM welcomes the involvement of professionals to be part of us as officers and thus far response received is very encouraging.

“We hope more and more people join the APM, especially medical professionals to help serve the community in times of emergency, accidents or disasters with their skills,” he told Bernama recently.

He said those who registered would receive training by APM trainers before being allowed to join any APM operations.

He also welcomed the participation of youths who were keen to join the APM.

“We received positive feedback from parents about the changes in their children after joining APM, and that they are more disciplined than ever,” he said,

Effendy said it was in line with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for the youths to make APM as part of the volunteer services they could participate in.

In February, Dr Mahathir was reported to have said that he wanted the APM to attract more young people to join as volunteers as a way of shaping the youth to be more skilled, disciplined and with high self-esteem.

He (Dr Mahathir) had joined as a volunteer in the APM Civil Defence Corps in his younger years in the 1950s. - Bernama