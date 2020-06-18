Malacca approves 100 sites for night markets, bazaars

MALACCA: The Melaka state government today approved 100 new sites for the re-opening of morning markets, open markets, night markets and bazaars during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said that out of the total, 21 night market sites have been identified by local authorities to operate in stages starting tomorrow in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health.

“Additional locations for other night markets will be administered by each local authority based on the suitability of the SOPs issued for the organisers and they must be registered with the local authority and comply with the licensing requirements,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said four night markets under the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) would start tomorrow, while seven night markets under the Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) would open in stages beginning June 30.

He said five night markets under the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) would open starting June 23, while five night markets under Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) would open from July 1.

Sulaiman said the state government and other enforcement agencies would monitor and conduct enforcement from time to time at these 100 locations.

He said the SOP’s effective date from June 15 to Aug 31 was subject to the federal government’s directive as well as on the next RMCO phase and hoped that the permission to conduct businesses would benefit small traders and boost the state’s economy. -Bernama