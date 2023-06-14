Malacca approves appointment of 1,422 Kafa teachers

MALACCA: The Malacca government has approved the appointment of 1,422 Quran and fardhu ain class (KAFA) teachers for religious primary schools (SRA) under the State Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) on a contract basis with a monthly allowance of RM1,500 effective Jan 1 this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this was decided in the state executive council meeting (MMKN) on May 10 and confirmed on May 17 and the additional allocation of over RM3.49 million would be borne by the state government together with the Malacca Islamic Religious Council (MAIM).

“Of the total, 505 JAIM SRA teachers appointed after 2016 will receive a monthly emolument of RM1,500 which is an increase of RM500 compared to only RM1,000 previously.

“Meanwhile, 917 JAIM SRA teachers appointed before 2016 will be paid according to the last emolument received in 2023 of at least RM1,500 per month,“ he told a press conference after chairing an MMKN meeting here today.

He said the guidelines, conditions and terms of service would be set by JAIM and the Human Resource Management Division (BPSM), Malacca Chief Minister Department.

In another development, Ab Rauf said a traffic dispersal study was being conducted in stages at nine road intersections in the state, starting from the Masjid Tanah Health Clinic up to the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) in an effort to reduce traffic congestion especially during peak hours.

Among the intersections involved are the Masjid Tanah Health Clinic intersection, the Bandar Baru Masjid Tanah (Petronas) intersection, the Solok Duku intersection, the Cheng Flyover intersection at Lebuh Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Alor Gajah (SPA), the Hang Jebat Stadium intersection and the MITC intersection at Lebuh SPA.

In addition, he said a ‘No Right Turn’ trial will be implemented at the Hang Jebat Stadium intersection for a month starting on July 3.

“The Hang Jebat Stadium intersection will be temporarily closed during the trial period and this initiative is aimed at reducing traffic congestion along Lebuh SPA from the Ayer Keroh intersection to the Cheng Flyover intersection and vice versa.

“Roadusers heading to Hang Jebat Stadium and the surrounding areas from Ayer Keroh are required to use the U-turn under the Cheng Flyover,“ he said. - Bernama