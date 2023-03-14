Malacca Assembly passes motion on relaxation of dress code for assemblymen

MALACCA: The Malacca State Legislative Assembly today passed a motion allowing state assemblymen to wear long-sleeved batik shirts on Thursdays and not wear neckties during sittings.

The motion on the dress code for attending the state assembly session was proposed by Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and seconded by VP Shanmugam (BN-Gadek).

Abdul Razak tabled the motion in accordance with Standing Order 17 (5) (c) which allows a motion to be proposed without notice or verbally to postpone the coming into force of Standing Order 32 regarding the dress code during the meeting.

The motion was then approved after 24 assemblymen voted in favour while two abstained and two were absent. - Bernama