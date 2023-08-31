Malacca business premises may be required to play Negaraku every Monday

MALACCA: The Malacca government does not rule out the possibility of compelling private-sector premises to play the Negaraku and Melaka Maju Jaya anthems every Monday morning.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said this would be an extension of the directive for government offices in the state to play the national and state anthems at 10 am every Monday.

“We will look into the suitability; it might be extended to locations with mass gatherings later,” he told reporters after delivering his address at the state-level ‘Malam Ambang Merdeka’ celebrations at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh here last night.

The media reported last April that the Malacca government had issued a circular requiring all offices of government departments and agencies to play Negaraku and Malacca Maju Jaya at 10 am every Monday.

Everyone has to stand to attention when the two anthems are played.

Earlier, more than 30,000 people thronged the square on the eve of the 66th National Day. -Bernama