Malacca Chief Minister among 15 state assemblymen supporting BN-led coalition: Ab Rauf

MALACCA: The new Malacca Chief Minister will be from among 15 state assemblymen who support the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led coalition, said Malacca BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Saying he was informed of this by Malacca Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Ab Rauf said the name of the Chief Minister will be announced at 3pm on Monday, March 9, before the swearing-in ceremony.

BN has 13 state assemblymen in the Malacca Assembly while two others who support the coalition are Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who is from PKR, and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is from DAP.

“13 BN assemblymen and two from the coalition were called to meet the Yang Dipertua Negeri Malacca to discuss the political situation in the state. The discussion focused on the well-being of the people, especially the overall political stability in Malacca.

“We were informed that the candidate for the 12 Chief Minister of Malacca will be announced at 3pm before the swearing-in ceremony on March 9 and will be from among the 13 people’s representatives plus two,” he said in a press conference at Ayer Keroh here today. — Bernama