MALACCA: Generally, civil servants in the state back the effort of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in combating corruption as it can destroy the future of the country.

Malacca National Department for Arts and Culture director Ezlina Alias said that, as a government servant, she agreed with the effort of the government.

‘’The effort of the government to combat corruption must be accepted and supported by all civil servants,’’ she told Bernama here today.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as conceding some civil servants wanted the present government to be done away with merely over their firmness in combating corruption.

The Malacca Chief Minister’s special secretary for community affairs Tan Boon Siang said that the disagreement among some civil servants at the government’s effort to combat corruption should not have been the case.

Meanwhile, Kuala Linggi State Assembly constituency co-ordinator Hasmurni Tambi said she backed the stand of the government that corruption, which is against Islamic teachings, if not checked could slowly and silently damage the country. — Bernama