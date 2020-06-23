Malacca civil servants must be committed to fighting Covid-19 - Chief Minister

MALACCA: Civil servants in the state must remain committed to supporting the government’s aspirations and play their roles as agents of change in society in the effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (pix).

He said civil servants must disseminate accurate, complete and current information and government policies on the efforts to combat Covid-19 so that the public are not influenced by fake news, incomplete or manipulated information.

He said they must be role models to society by practising and embracing the new normal to combat the pandemic through three steps - by wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and practising social distancing - in their daily lives.

“The current situation on Covid-19 in Malacca has shown a positive downward trend ... congratulations and thank you to all the frontliners who have shown full commitment to the efforts to curb Covid-19, especially in Malacca.

“This success is the result of our discipline and self-control. However, we must remember that the fight against the disease is not yet over,” he said in his June 2020 address to Malacca civil servants which was telecast live over video on his official Facebook account today.

Commenting further, he urged all government department heads to ensure that their staff play their roles with full responsibility and integrity, especially in work challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that people at all levels and sectors of the economy in Malacca must continue to abide by the standard operating procedure so that Malacca will soon be free of the virus. — Bernama