Malacca CM loses majority support of state assembly

MALACCA: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob today received representations that Chief Minister Adly Zahari (pix) no longer commands confidence of the majority of the state assembly.

State secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said the Yang Dipertua Negeri had rejected Adly’s proposal to dissolve the state assembly.

“Based on Article 7(4) of the Malacca state constitution, the chief minister must resign,” Hasim said in a statement, here today.

As such, he said based on Article 7(2)(a) of the Malacca state constitution, Mohd Khalil would appoint a new chief minister, in the near future, who had the confidence of the majority of the state assembly. - Bernama