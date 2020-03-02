Malacca CM proposes dissolution of state assembly

MALACCA: Malacca Chief Minister (CM) Adly Zahari (pix) has proposed to Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob that the State Assembly be dissolved for fresh polls.

The Bukit Katil assemblyman in a statement here today said a state election is needed due to the political instability in Malacca which impacts progress and thus the need to go back to the people for a new mandate.

“I met with Yang Dipertua Negeri at 4.30pm today and made the proposal as provided for under Article 7(4) of the State Constitution,“ he said in the statement.

He also reminded the people of Malacca to continue to remain calm and be law abiding to ensure the state remains peaceful.

Earlier, at a press conference, Malacca BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh had claimed that with some crossovers from Pakatan Harapan, BN and its allies now had 17 seats in the 28-seat state assembly.

Before the development, BN-Umno had 13 seats and with two Bersatu assemblyman joining the fold they had 15.

Abdul Rauf further claimed that Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PKR) and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (DAP) now had switched sides and thus they now were ready to form the new state government.

Malacca PH had 15 seats versus BN-Umno’s 13 before the latest political developments with DAP having eight, PKR (3) and Amanah and Bersatu two each. - Bernama