Malacca committed to implementing programmes to help postpartum mothers cope with stress

MALACCA: The Malacca government through the State Social Welfare Department is committed to implementing various prenatal and postpartum care programmes to help mothers cope with stress during pregnancy and after giving birth.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin said the programmes would also help ensure mothers’ mental health was always in good condition throughout the period.

“Even though these mothers already have access to good (prenatal and postpartum care) services from (private) health centres, it is also important (for the state government to implement such programmes).

“...and so far, we have not received any reports regarding suicide attempts among pregnant or postpartum mothers (in the state),” she told reporters after visiting mothers and their babies who were born on New Year’s Day at the Malacca Hospital here today.

Kalsom also urged mothers with mental health issues to seek professional help or attend counselling sessions at health centres in the state that provide good services to the community.

Meanwhile, she said six babies had been born on the first day of 2023 at the Malacca Hospital as of 9 am today with the first delivery being a baby girl weighing 2.14 kg at 1.20 am. - Bernama