ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca government is committed to help encourage the communities, especially women and veterans to adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government would continue to organize sports programmes and provide quality sports infrastructures from time to time.

“At the same time, we would also promote healthy lifestyle and boost awareness among communities and further expand the sports industry.

“Sports could bring people together and stimulate a sense of pride in the people for their country,” he said at the launching of the state-level Women and Veterans Sports programme at Durian Daun recreational park, Masjid Tanah, here today.

The text of his speech was read out by state Communications, Multimedia, Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee. — Bernama