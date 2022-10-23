Malacca committed to solving unemployment issues

ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca government is committed to addressing the issue of job losses and unemployment, especially among youths in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government had taken various initiatives including organising career carnivals at the state and district levels which offered various career opportunities in various sectors for the people of Malacca, especially the youths.

“The implementation of the state government’s initiatives through collaboration with ministries, implementing agencies and industries show that the government gives high priority to the people’s welfare and interests.

“All these initiatives can only be implemented if we have a stable and strong government because the economy will also grow, more investments will come as well create more job opportunities for young people,“ he said.

He said this when launching the Youth Career Carnival, Lendu International Arts Community and the Lendu State Constituency Open Day.

More than 200 jobs will be on offer from 15 companies at the career carnival. - Bernama