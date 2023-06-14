Malacca conducts study to preserve Adat Perpatih

MALACCA: The Malacca government is conducting a comprehensive study on Adat Perpatih to ensure that it can be preserved and passed on to future generations.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the study included the reopening of the Balai Adat Perpatih in Alor Gajah here which will serve as a reference centre for the public especially the younger generation from within and outside the state.

“Islamic teachings play a significant part in the formation of Adat Perpatih, and as such, the customary practices need to be preserved so that they can be passed down to future generations,” he told reporters here last night.

He said this after officiating a Poetry Day Celebration ceremony, which was also attended by National Poets Association (PEMUISI) patron Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman.

In Melaka, Adat Perpatih is widely practised in Malacca by communities in Alor Gajah, especially those residing near Negeri Sembilan, because it is synonymous with the state.

Adat Perpatih involves various aspects including matters of inheritance, marriage, the appointment of leaders and social practices. -Bernama