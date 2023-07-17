Malacca crime index down by 7.5%

MALACCA: The crime index in Malacca recorded a decrease of 7.5 per cent to 749 cases in the period from Jan 1 to July 15 this year compared to 810 cases in the same period last year.

Malacca Police Chief Datuk Zainol Samah said out of that number, there were 164 cases of violent crimes, unchanged as in the same period last year.

He said property crimes dropped by 61 cases to 585 cases compared to 646 cases in the same period last year.

“Although the crime index in Malacca has decreased, there has been an increase involving murder, which increased by six cases to 10 cases this year compared to four cases last year.

“Rape cases also increased to 35 this year compared to 30 cases last year in addition to the increase in cases involving gang robbery without firearms to 45 cases this year compared to 24 cases last year,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after witnessing the Handover of Duties Ceremony for the new Malacca Deputy Chief of Police (TKP) between the acting Deputy Chief of Police ACP Mohamed Mahat and SAC Md Nazri Zawawi.

Zainol said the Malacca police will give added focus on dealing with the increase in violent crime cases such as murder, rape and armed robberies to ensure safety and security in the state.

Earlier, at the ceremony, Md Nazri, 54, who previously held the position of Principal Assistant Director of the Special Integrated Investigation Team, Bukit Aman filled the vacant post of Malacca TKP after Datuk Razali Abu Samah went on mandatory retirement on June 16. -Bernama