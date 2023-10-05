Malacca customs seize 264 electric bicycles without valid import licence

MALACCA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Malacca confiscated 264 electric bicycles worth RM742,479.53 including tax, which were imported without a valid licence at a vehicle supply company in Tasik Utama Industrial Park here on February 27.

Malacca JKDM director Norlela Ismail said the electric bicycles were seized because the import licence obtained by the company from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry was declared as bicycle parts by the owner of the company involved in importing fully assembled electric bicycles.

He said the owner in his 50s, was also detained to assist in investigations in the raid.

“Preliminary investigations found that the company had been in operation for five years and the electric bicycles were imported from China and brought in via Port Klang in Selangor.

“We conducted intelligence for six months before the raid was carried out based on internal information obtained and the seizure of electric bicycles which are sold at between RM1,000 and RM1,500 each, is the first in Malacca,“ she said at a press conference here today. -Bernama