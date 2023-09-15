Malacca drug ring using couriers busted, three arrested

MALACCA: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of three men and seizing 20,386 grammes of syabu worth RM672,838 in a raid in Padang Temu last Wednesday (Sept 13).

Malacca Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the suspects, two of them aged 26 and the other, 27, were arrested at about 1.30 pm by the Melaka Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department after finding them in a suspicious manner.

“All of them worked as deliverymen from Selangor and were believed to be using rented cars to deliver the goods. The drug was found in a car rented by the suspects, ” he said here today.

Christopher said preliminary investigations found that the syndicate had been active since the beginning of 2023 and that the seized drugs were believed to be bound for the overseas market .

He said all three suspects tested negative for drug use, with two of them having previous records for drug-related offences.

They are on remand for seven days from Sept 14 to 20 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama