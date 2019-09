MALACCA: The Malacca edition of the FitMalaysia Programme scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Dataran Pahlawan in Banda Hilir here, has been cancelled due to haze.

The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in a statement today said the programme had to be cancelled based on the advice and views of the Malacca State Health Department and the Malacca Department of Environment.

“Physical activity in open areas is not recommended if the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 100. The API reading of 120 was recorded in the Malacca Historical City this afternoon and it is expected to be at the same unhealthy level tomorrow,” the statement said.

It also said that the FitMalaysia programme had always received an encouraging response by people of all ages, especially children, so the KBS had to cancel the programme to avoid putting the people’s health at risk.

Any announcements regarding the FitMalaysia programme will be made later and the KBS would like to thank the more than 12,000 participants who have signed up to join the Malacca edition of the programme.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama