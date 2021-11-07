Malacca election: 28 nomination centres to open at 9am tomorrow, gatherings, processions banned -EC

MELAKA: Gatherings and processions by supporters of contesting political parties at candidate nomination centres on nomination day tomorrow for the Malacca state election are not allowed.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said only the candidate, proposer and seconder are allowed to enter the nomination centre.

“Supporters of political parties representing the candidate are not allowed to be present at the candidate nomination centre,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said candidate nomination papers can be submitted from 9am to 10am to Returning Officer at 28 nomination centres by the candidate, proposer and seconder or any two persons or any one of them.

He said candidates representing political parties are reminded to bring the approval letter to use the party’s symbol which should be attached when submitting their nomination forms.

He also said to facilitate the nomination, candidates are reminded to fill and check the form with the office of the returning officer or the Malacca Election Commission office before nomination day tomorrow.

“Apart from that, candidates are urged to make payment for deposit earlier. They should bring the payment receipt on nomination day as proof of payment.

“This is aimed at ensuring a smooth nomination process tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, EC also called on all candidates involved to abide by the laws, ethics and directives issued by the police, Health Ministry and local authorities on that day.

EC has set polling day for the Malacca state election on Nov 20, nomination day on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16, following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

-Bernama