Malacca election outcome reflects people’s desire for political stability

KUCHING: The outcome of the Malacca State Election yesterday sends a clear message that the people want a stable government and political situation, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. (pix)

Abang Johari, popularly known as Abang Jo, said the results also showed that the people rejected the “frog” (party-hopping) political culture.

“Yesterday’s results (in the Malacca State Election) bring two clear messages, the first is that people want a very stable government.

“Secondly, people don’t like the “frog” culture. The message is very clear that people are fed up with uncertainty,” he said.

The Sarawak Chief Minister, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, told this to reporters at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Sarawak River bridge project in Sejingkat here, today.

The bridge costing approximately RM365 million is expected to be completed in 2025.

In the Malacca State Election, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 21 out of the 28 seats up for grabs, thus securing more than two-thirds majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

The Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional coalitions won five and two seats respectively.

-Bernama