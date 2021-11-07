Malacca election: PH youth accepts nomination of Idris, Nor Azman

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth has accepted the decision of the coalition’s top leadership to nominate former Malacca assemblymen Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan in the upcoming Malacca state election under PH tickets.

PH Youth chief, Howard Lee Chuan How, however, admitted that there were among PH members who did not agree with the decision with strong conviction.

“I do not want to state my personal stand as this is not the proper platform, but it is clear there are quarters who disagree with Pakatan Harapan.

“Nonetheless, when a decision has been made with consensus, it should be accepted and for me, it is the Malacca voters who will decide whether the decision is correct and we will not precede the decision of the people in Malacca,” he said in a media conference, here, today.

Yesterday, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) in his announcement said Idris would be standing in Asahan, which is a traditional PKR seat while Nor Azman will stay in Pantai Kundor, a Parti Amanah traditional seat.

-Bernama

More to come