Malacca encourages the wearing of facemasks in public areas

MALACCA: The Malacca state government is encouraging the wearing of facemasks in public areas, including schools, especially for those with Covid-19 symptoms in line with the recommendations of the Health Ministry (MOH).

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the measure was an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state even though the daily cases were reported to be declining.

“Malacca will follow the recommendations, guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) set or issued by the MOH and currently the wearing of facemasks in public areas is just a recommendation, and not compulsory.

“But if the wearing of facemasks becomes mandatory in the future, we will follow the SOP.” he told reporters at the Malacca government Aidilfitri Open House at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

The MOH had previously recommended the wearing of facemasks to be reintroduced in all schools following concerns over the rise of Covid-19 cases, along with the spread of a new variant, XBB.1.16 or Arcturus.

Currently, the ministry still encourages the wearing of facemasks in public places or if there are Covid-19 symptoms. - Bernama