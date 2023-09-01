Malacca encourages wearing of face masks in public, crowded places

MALACCA: The people are encouraged to wear face masks in public and crowded places in Malacca to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the people including tourists should also adopt other preventive measures like physical distancing, using hand sanitisers and washing their hands frequently.

“We have not decided to make wearing of face masks compulsory as the daily Covid-19 cases in Malacca are still under control, with fewer than 50 infections reported in the past one week.

“However, we will continue to monitor the daily case loads and are encouraging locals and tourists to mask up,” he told reporters after performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the Malacca Flag Giant Monument project in Bukit Beruang here today.

He said face masks might be made compulsory if the Covid-19 situation worsened.

On the RM200,000 monument project, he said the Malacca flag would stand 166 metres above sea level atop the Bukit Beruang Forest Reserve.

Sulaiman said the monument would become Malacca’s latest tourist attraction when it was completed in about two years’ time.

“According to statistics from the Malacca Chief Minister’s Department Tourism Promotion Division, last year there were 771 places of attraction in Malacca covering 13 tourism sub-sectors.

“Increasing the number of tourism products is part of efforts to boost tourist arrivals in Malacca by 10 per cent every year,” he added.

He said recreational activities like hiking would not be affected by the monument construction work and that existing infrastructure such as hiking trails would be upgraded and new attractions like zip line and flying fox would be built. - Bernama