Malacca Fama targets farmers’ market sales of RM4 mln this year

JASIN: The Malacca Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting farmers’ market sales of RM4 million this year through 11 locations throughout the state.

FAMA board director Datuk Ghazale Muhamad said the target is high compared to last year which only recorded sales of RM1.3 million due to operational constraints as a result of the movement control restrictions.

“With the flexibility and permission to operate again this year, we hope the state FAMA will be able to achieve its target by intensifying efforts and helping agri-entrepreneurs to market their produce.

“Apart from providing facilities for local consumers to obtain essential goods at affordable prices, farmers’ markets can also increase sales of products produced by farmers directly to consumers,“ he told reporters at the Special Farmers’ Market Sales programme in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year in Rim, here, today.

Meanwhile, Ghazale said Melaka FAMA would also strengthen the marketing of the agro-food sector through the Malacca Agro Market (MAM) programme which was introduced in 2020 through direct sales activities from farms and factories. — Bernama