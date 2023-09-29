Malacca FAMA to distribute almost 9,000 local rice packs in state

JASIN: The Malacca Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will distribute almost 9,000 sacks of local rice in 28 state constituencies in that state from tomorrow.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the sale of the 10-kilogramme (kg) sacks of local rice will be managed by the respective Development and Coordination Committees of the state constituencies (Japerun) offices.

“The local rice will be sold at a price not exceeding RM26 per pack, and each family is allowed to purchase only one pack of rice.

“It will be limited to Malaysian citizens because our priority is to ensure that the people of Malacca are able to buy local rice easily,“ he told reporters at the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil’s MADANI greet-and-meet event with Malacca Fishermen. Also present was state Rural Development Agriculture and Food Security Committee deputy chairman Low Chee Leong.

Dr Muhamad Akmal said the local rice sale is expected to be conducted every week based on the supply obtained from the Padi and Rice Regulatory (KPB) authority until the situation stabilises.

Meanwhile, he added that enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and local authorities will collaborate to monitor the sale of local rice in supermarkets and grocery stores to ensure a steady supply for the people.

“The government has formulated and implemented effective policies for the people of this country, including in the issue of rice supply, as well as strict and detailed enforcement needs to be carried out, especially when dealing with wholesalers or rice manufacturers exploiting this situation.

“If 100 tonnes of rice arrive in Malacca, we need to ensure the full quantity reaches the people,“ he said. -Bernama