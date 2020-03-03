Malacca fire dept receives 30-50 calls on fire everyday

MALACCA: The Malacca Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) receives between 30 and 50 distress calls on fire everyday, with 95% of the fire caused by open burning.

In a statement issued here today, it said the fire which occurred over the past few months was due to the hot and dry weather in the state.

“Most of the cases were bush or forest fires caused by people conducting open burning, with the serious ones being at Bukit Beruang, Ayer Keroh and in Bukit Kepok, Merlimau which took two and four days respectively to be extinguished,” it said.

JBPM said such fires not only took longer to put out, but used up a large amount of water while Malacca is facing water supply rationing.

Therefore, it advised the public to not carry out as the fire could spread, especially with the current hot weather. — Bernama