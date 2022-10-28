Malacca flood evacuees up to 250

MALACCA: The number of people evacuated to relief centres (PPS) due to floods in Melaka has increased to 250 people involving 66 families as of 8am this morning compared with 179 people from 53 families reported at 8pm last night.

Malacca Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that a total of 193 people were housed in three PPS in Alor Gajah while another 57 were accommodated at a PPS in Melaka Tengah.

It said among the flood-affected areas in Alor Gajah are Kampung Tanjong Rimau, Kampung Gadek, Pengkalan, Taman Sri Bayu 2, Kampung Panchor and Kampung Beringin while in Melaka Tengah it involves Kampung Lanjut Manis. — Bernama