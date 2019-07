Malacca: The situation in the flood-hit areas of Malacca continues to improve, with the number of evacuees dropping further to 1,001 people from 225 families as of 4pm compared to 1,117 people from 250 families as of noon.

Civil Defence Force Malacca director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said one relief centre, at Balai Raya Tambun was closed at 2.30pm.

“The number of evacuees at two other relief centres, Sekolah Kebangsaan Krubong and Balai Raya Bukit Balai, dropped to 235 people from 58 families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Krubong and 34 people from seven families at Balai Raya Bukit Balai,” he told reporters.

Effendy, who is also Malacca Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, said the number of evacuees at three other relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Belimbing Dalam, Balai Raya Kampung Beringin and Sungai Tuang, remains unchanged.

He also said that there was an increase in the number of evacuees at the Taman Merdeka relief centre, to 208 people from 51 families. — Bernama