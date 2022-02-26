Malacca gets RM4 mln for installation of warning sirens at flood-prone areas

MALACCA: The Malacca government received a RM4 million allocation for the installation of warning sirens at 34-flood prone areas in the state beginning last January.

State Works, Transport, Public Facilities, Infrastructure and Flood Management Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman said 13 warning sirens have been installed, while the remaining 21 would be installed in phases and were expected to be fully operational early next year.

He added the installation of the sirens, was to give early warnings to residents to be prepared to face the floods and be ready to be evacuated to a safer place or relief centres (PPS).

“The flood warning systems are being installed at settlements located near rivers and in low-lying areas such as the Ayer Molek Public Housing area.

“The sirens can be heard as far as two kilometres,” he told reporters after officiating a briefing and training session on boat operation and flood evacuation for the Ayer Molek state constituency here today. — Bernama