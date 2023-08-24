Malacca governor: Adopt Malaysia Madani principles to drive state’s development

MALACCA: The principles of the Malaysia Madani concept must be properly translated and adopted to boost Malacca’s economic growth and identity, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (pix).

He said Malaysia Madani, introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, serves as an essential foundation for the nation’s development and civilisation as it emphasises balance and sustainability aspects.

“Madani is about striking a balance by ensuring justice for all, without discrimination or oppression.

“It encompasses the aspects of Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust, and Compassion,” he said in his speech at the Malacca state honours and awards investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 74th birthday celebration of Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri at the Balai Istiadat Seri Negeri here today.

According to him, all state policies and programmes should prioritise people’s interests and needs through the Melakaku Maju Jaya 2035 (MMJ 2035) Strategic Plan led by the current administration.

Mohd Ali said that all departments and agencies involved must identify funding sources for the planned projects or programmes and monitor them in a transparent manner to ensure the implementation of development planning is carried out smoothly.

He hoped that the new tagline ‘Bijak Laksana Tuah, Berani Laksana Jebat,’ introduced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, would strengthen and boost the spirit of the entire state government administration machinery, making the state more progressive, dynamic, and prosperous.

“I believe that this new tagline, which is a continuation of the existing ‘Melakaku Maju Jaya, Rakyat Bahagia, Menggamit Dunia,‘ tagline will further drive the state’s development under the State Unity Government leadership.

“The aim is to create a strong government that will bring both the people and the state to greater levels of progress and prosperity,” he said. -Bernama