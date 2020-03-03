Malacca governor tells Adly Zahari he is no longer CM

PETALING JAYA: Yang Dipertua Negri of Malacca Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob has informed Adly Zahari (pix) that he is no longer the chief minister as Pakatan Harapan no longer has the majority support in the state assembly.

“I met the governor yesterday and I had been informed that my service as Malacca Chief Minister has ended at 4pm yesterday,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Adly, who is the state chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH), said he was told to resign following the change in the political landscape, with PH no longer holding a majority in the state assembly.

Previously, Malacca state secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan in a statement, had said that Tun Mohd Khalil had told the Bukit Katil representative he no longer commanded the confidence of the majority of state assemblymen.

Adly also mentioned that the state governor rejected his proposal to dissolve the state assembly and hold fresh polls yesterday.

Adly in a statement yesterday, said a state election was needed to curb the political instability in the state however the state governor rejected his proposal.

“Yesterday the state governor had rejected the proposal provided under Article 7(4) of the State Constitution,“ he reiterated today.

The coalition weakened after two PH state assemblymen switched sides declaring support for Umno, who had secured 17 out of 28 seats.

Adly had served as chief minister from May 11, 2018 after PH won in the previous general election.