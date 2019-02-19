Malacca govt assures amicable solution to ticketing staff who might lose jobs

MALACCA: The Malacca state government gave its assurance that it would champion the welfare of over 40 ticket counter clerks at the Malacca Sentral Terminal who might lose their jobs with the implementation of the Centralised Ticketing System (CTS) from March 1.

State Public Works, Transportation and Public Facilities Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said the state government would find the best method to solve the crisis between Malacca Sentral Sdn Bhd (MSSB), bus company operators and the group of clerks via a win-win situation.

He said the bus company operators had also been asked to justify the number of workers needed so that terminations could be avoided.

‘’As such, we will endeavour to seek the best path for all quarters whereby if the terminations cannot be avoided, those workers contributing to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) can claim compensations.

‘’However, to date, I am led to understand, no bus company operator operating at this terminal has sent service termination notices to the workers as their contract ends in 2021,’’ he told a media conference after conducting a meeting with the ticket counter clerks, bus company operators and the management of MSSB here today.

On Friday (Feb 15), the clerks requested the state government to step in and champion their lot after they lost their livelihood when 28 rented ticketing counters at the terminal were ordered to be vacated to make way for upgrading works to CTS from March 1. — Bernama