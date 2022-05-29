Malacca govt fetes media practitioners in conjunction with HAWANA 2022

ALOR GAJAH: Media practioners were honoured in a dinner last night organised by the Malacca state government in conjunction with the 2022 National Journalists Day (HAWANA 2022) at the historic city.

The main highlight of HAWANA 2022 with the theme ‘People’s Voice, National Aspiration” which is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today will be the largest gathering of journalists and media practitioners in the country.

Last night’s dinner function at A Famosa Resort was attended by Malacca Yang Dipertua Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

A group of 15 media representatives from Indonesia, including the chief of the Indonesian chapter of the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists Association (ISWAMI), Asro Kamal Rokan, who is also the former managing director of the Antara news agency, also attended the dinner.

Also present were National Journalism Laureate Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar; ISWAMI Malaysian chapter president Datuk Mokhtar Hussain; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi; Bernama acting chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin; and Bernama editor-in-chief Khairdzir Md Yunus.

Other media practitioners in attendance included Astro Awani editor-in-chief Ashwad Ismail; Media Prima Berhad News and Current Affairs, Television Network group editor Kamarudin Mape; Melaka Hari Ini (MHI) chief executive officer Anuar Shaari; and Berita Harian acting group editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman.

On Nov 30, 2021, the government agreed to set May 29 as National Journalist Day. The date was chosen to commemorate the publication of the first newspaper in Malaysia, Utusan Melayu, on May 29, 1939.

HAWANA is celebrated to honour the role of media practitioners in Malaysia in delivering information, policies and programmes to Malaysians. — Bernama