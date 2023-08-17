Malacca Health Dept issues 1,068 compounds to premises found breeding Aedes mosquito

MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department has issued 1,068 compounds worth RM543,000 until the 32nd Epidemiological Week to owners of premises which were found to be breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said of the total compounds issued, 453 of them, involving compounds amounting to RM67,770, have been paid.

He said the compounds were issued following checks conducted at 55,164 premises.

On dengue fever cases, a total of 688 cases had been recorded in the state as of last Saturday, compared to 359 cases during the corresponding period last year,” he told reporters after leading the Dengue Prevention operation in Kota Laksamana here today.

Also present were Kota Laksamana Assemblyman Low Chee Leong and Malacaa Tengah District Health Officer Dr Noor Aizam Mohd Said.

Ngwe said a total of 26 episodes of dengue outbreak were reported during the same period.

On the increase in dengue cases, he attributed it to among others, the lackadaisical attitude of residents in some areas, particularly in apartment areas occupied by foreign workers, in keeping their surrounding clean.

“We will request the cooperation of the Labour Department (JTK) to inspect and monitor areas where many foreign workers live, such as the Kota Laksamana Apartments where 70 per cent of the occupants are foreigners,” he said.

He also suggested that the resident association or the Joint Management Body (JMB) of the apartments organise gotong-royong programme to clean up and rid their respective areas of breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes. - Bernama