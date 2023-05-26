Malacca Health Dept issues 886 notices for offences involving tobacco products

MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department issued a total of 886 notices with a compound value of RM204,100 involving various offences under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT) from January to April this year.

State Health, Human Resource and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem (pix) said of the total, 845 or 95.4 per cent of the notices were issued for smoking in prohibited areas, including minors (OBD) or teenagers under 18.

“During the same period, 92 of the same notices were issued under Section 13 (1) of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT) 2004 for smoking and related activities to those aged 18 and below.

“A total of 500 penalty notices were issued for smoking in non-smoking areas under section 11(1) of PPKHT 2004, of which 207 or 24.5 per cent were issued in eateries,“ he told reporters after an enforcement operation here last night.

Ngwe said of the total, 253 offence notices were issued under Section 22 of PPKHT 2004 for smoking in the Malacca Smoke-free Area (MBAR).

He said five notices were also issued to business owners under Regulation 12(1)(b) PPKHT 2004 for failing to ensure that there were no smoking violations on their premises. -Bernama