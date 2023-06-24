Malacca immigration detains 19 foreigners in planned operations

MALACCA: The Malacca Immigration Department detained 19 foreigners in raids carried out at several budget hotels around Malacca Raya and workers’ quarters in Krubong here today.

State Immigration director Anirwan Fauzee Mohd Aini said in the operation codenamed ‘Op Gegar’ which took place over four hours beginning 9.45 pm yesterday, the department raided hotel rooms occupied by foreign women believed to be offering immoral activities through the ‘WeChat’ application ‘ with fees ranging from RM230 to RM270.

“The raiding party also had to break down the doors of several rooms during the inspection, while some occupants tried to hide but were exposed.

“A total of eight women comprising five Vietnamese and three Thai nationals aged between 27 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of committing offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,” he said here today.

He said five Malaysians were also found at the scene, believed to be customers or employees at the hotels.

Meanwhile, under the operation codenamed ‘Op Sapu’, the Immigration Enforcement Division raided the foreign workers’ quarters at the construction site of a housing estate.

He said a total of 41 foreigners, eight Malaysian Permanent Residents and one Malaysian citizen were checked during the raid on the kongsi house, and a total of 11 foreign men aged between 21 and 47 were arrested.

“They comprise two Myanmar nationals, four Indonesians, four Nepalese and one Bangladeshi and all were arrested on possible offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“During the raids, some foreigners tried to flee but were apprehended by operations personnel and all the detainees in these two operations were taken to the Malacca Immigration Office for further investigation,” he said. - Bernama