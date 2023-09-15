Malacca introduces three new products to improve public transportation system

MALACCA: The Malacca government today introduced three new products in its efforts to ensure a more efficient and effective public transportation system in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the products were the bus-on-demand service known as ‘Kumpool Kasturi’, the ETA GPS Journey Planner application, and a cashless payment system for buses provided by Panorama Malacca.

He said the introduction of the three products was in line with the state government's preparations for Visit Malacca Year 2024 (TMM 2024) to provide the best public transport services to local and foreign tourists.

“So far, we will provide eight on-demand buses or Kumpool Kasturi that will operate in the area around Malacca City and they will serve as ‘feeder buses’.

“The transportation service uses a smart application with an ‘on demand’ concept and the fare charged is as low as RM1, and it uses a cashless payment method,“ he told reporters here today after the programme to promote the three products.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the initiative had the approval of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), and the number of intermediate buses would be increased from time to time according to needs or requests.

He said the introduction of the public transportation system would help ease traffic in the city, especially in Banda Hilir.

“Commuters can park their vehicles in areas outside Banda Hilir or at their respective accommodation, and can subscribe to this service to go to any destination in the Malacca city area,“ he said.

He said the ETA GPS Journey Planner application would display information on places of interest, restaurants and areas along the route, and will feature promotions, besides providing route options and traffic flow information to users.

He added that users could also get the schedule and tickets for the Panorama Malacca service online. -Bernama