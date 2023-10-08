Malacca JKM receives over 4,000 complaints via QR code Prih@tinJkmMelaka

JASIN: The Malacca Social Welfare Department (JKM) received 4,120 complaints and problems that were channeled by the public directly online through the quick response code QR Prih@tinJkmMelaka which is a new initiative introduced since May 2.

Malacca JKM director Zulkifli Hanafiah said during that period, among the highest complaints received involved 2,330 cases involving the approval of financial aid, Psychological and Counselling Services (719 cases) and the Elderly Care Unit (UPWE) (415 cases).

“Apart from that, other complaints were also received involving cases of children in need of protection, children involved in moral cases, unregistered nurseries, cases under the Domestic Violence Act (AKRT), cases of the poor in addition to the services of Klien Khidmat Bantu Di Rumah (KBDR).

“So far 99 percent of the complaints have been acted upon and all complaints received will be responded to by JKM within seven days with each complaint being scrutinised to see if it really needs the help specified,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after delivering special wheelchair assistance to a JKM Malacca client, Yaakub Ibrahim, 71, who is a bedridden patient, in Sungai Rengi, Merlimau here today.

Zulkifli said the public can send complaints immediately by scanning the QR code involved which can be found on the official Facebook page of Malacca JKM if they see someone or their neighbours in need of help.

He said the QR code complaint system was the first to be developed by Malacca JKM and was hoped to be a model programme for other states to improve the quality of the delivery system and services to benefit society.

“Through the use of the very simple QR code, people simply complete the form by filling in details such as name, address, district, telephone number and the issue or complaint they wish to present.

“We will also expand this programme to the community at every level of the Development and Coordination Committees of the state constituencies (Japerun) and Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) to enable more people to know this QR code to make it easier for them to channel complaints,“ he said. -Bernama