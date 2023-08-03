Malacca JKM to probe claims of poor quality food at PPS

JASIN: The state government via the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will be investigating immediately allegations of unsatisfactory food served to flood victims at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Rambai.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin said the state government was peeved as it should not have happened in the supply of food to flood victims in PPS.

“We will never compromise on matters like this and will take appropriate action against the supplier if it is found that the matter really happened, including blacklisting any caterer that did not prioritise food quality.

“From our monitoring at SK Sungai Rambai PPS today, the food supplied is good and PPS evacuees also echoed the same view,“ she told reporters here today.

The media today reported that the flood victims at SK Batu Gajah PPS claimed that the lunch provided was of poor quality.

Commenting further, Kalsom said JKM allocated more than RM20 a day for four meals to be provided to each victim at the PPS and hoped that the appointed caterer would prepare decent meals according the rate paid while ensuring the quality of the food.

She said so far her committee has not received any complaints from other PPS regarding the issue of stale or poor quality food supplied to the victims.

“In future, we will continue to improve the quality of service regarding food to the evacuees here, whether they cook it themselves or appoint the school canteen at PPS,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a flood victim at SK Batu Gajah PPS, Laila Md Salleh, 62, from Kampung Parit Penghulu said she also faced the food problem but did not speak about it because she did not want to make an issue of the matter.

“I was transferred to this PPS since Sunday, like yesterday the tomato fish given to me did not smell fresh but I ate a little rice just to fill my stomach while waiting for dinner.

“I just kept quiet because I was afraid that I would be branded as ungrateful, but for the common good I hope this problem will be solved soon,“ she said. - Bernama