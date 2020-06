MALACCA: The Malacca and Johor governments will enhance cooperation in various aspects including water supply to ensure it will not be affected especially during the hot and dry season which is expected to occur between September and October.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the cooperation would also include improving the water supply agreement signed by both parties a long time ago, and Johor was among the main water resources for Malacca.

“After 100 days of Perikatan Nasional administration in Malacca, I have met the head of the neighbouring states to strenghten our relations besides discussing on several current issues involving the states.

“One of them is water supply and we hope the Johor government can continue to supply water to Malacca and increase the capacity in future. Malacca will also implement long and short-term initiatives to ensure sufficient water supply,” he said after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Ayer Keroh in conjunction with the reopening of schools today.

Last Sunday, Sulaiman shared in his official Facebook account about his meeting with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi, Johor Baru.

Elaborating, Sulaiman said with such cooperation, it is hoped that the water supply in Malacca would not be affected in future if it is used wisely.

He said the Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) and the state Water Regulatory Body (BKSA) have been directed to continue with the water-saving efforts and management to ensure sufficient water supply to face the hot and dry season soon.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said Malacca was also keen to learn from the Johor goverment especially on the development and advancement aspects. — Bernama