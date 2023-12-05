Malacca KPDN monitoring sale of counterfeit goods in tourist spots

MALACCA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Malacca will conduct continuous monitoring, especially in tourist areas, to crack down on the sale of branded counterfeit goods.

Its director, Norena Jaafar said it was disconcerting to receive so many complaints regarding the matter because Malacca is a tourism state and this could affect its image.

“The Malacca KPDN raided four premises around the Malacca Tengah district at about 11 am yesterday suspected of selling counterfeit goods like shoes, belts and slippers of international luxury brands.

“We have confiscated all the items worth about RM3,224, including 32 pairs of shoes, slippers (24 pairs) and belts (13) which were sold in the market for between RM60 and RM70,” she told reporters at a media conference in Krubong, here, today.

She said they also arrested four individuals, aged 30 to 50 who are the owners of the premises and shop assistants, to assist with the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 102 (1) (C) of the Trademarks Act 2019 and Section 41 (1) (d ) Copyright Act 1987.

Meanwhile, she said the Malacca KPDN has also started monitoring the sale of all types of mineral water and drinking water available in the market to ensure there is no shortage as experienced by consumers in northern states due to the current heatwave. - Bernama