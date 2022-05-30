Malacca KPDNHEP foils attempt to misappropriate diesel worth RM21,500

MALACCA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Malacca has foiled an attempt to misappropriate 10,000 litres of diesel, worth RM21,5000 excluding government subsidy, in a raid at premises in the Krubong Industrial Area, here, yesterday.

Its director, Norena Jaafar, said that in the 7 pm raid, two men escaped by climbing over a fence behind the premises, which had been converted into an illegal store used to stock and transfer the misappropriated diesel.

She said they also seized another 18 fuel tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each, as well as two motorcycles, two lorries and extension pipes. The seized items are worth RM135,000.

“Based on one week of intelligence and surveillance work, we learnt that the syndicate’s modus operandi is to go to petrol stations around Malacca and purchase diesel worth between RM300 and RM500 using credit cards, and the process would be done frequently in a period of one week.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate would use a rented lorry, and modify the fuel tank of the vehicle for the purpose,” she said to reporters at a press conference here today.

She also said that the syndicate would go to any station and will fill the tanks with diesel, which would be transferred to a modified tank before being rerouted to an additional tank placed in the lorry.

She then said the diesel would be sold to the industry at between RM4 and RM4.30 a litre, compared with the market price of RM2.15 at petrol stations.

The case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment not exceeding 3 years upon conviction, and a fine not exceeding RM3 million for the first offence involving an organisation.

“We view this matter seriously because it involves government subsidies thus causing huge losses if this activity is allowed to continue unabated,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Norena appealed to petrol station operators and workers to work with the government and report to the KPDNHEP if they see suspicious activities, especially the selling of diesel in large quantities involving the same vehicle frequently.

She said the public with inquiries or complaints can contact the Malacca KPDNHEP Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 06-2345869 or WhatsApp at 019-279 4317, daily from 8 am to 6 pm. - Bernama