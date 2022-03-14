Malacca KPDNHEP solves 647 consumerism-related complaints last year

MALACCA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in Melaka had successfully solved all 647 complaints related to consumerism it received last year.

Its director Norena Jaafar said the complaints received were mostly related to online purchases like consumers receiving goods not similar to the one purchased, damaged goods or consumers receiving goods not as ordered and other issues.

“Other complaints include purchasers not receiving replacements for damaged electrical products after using them for a few months because purchasers were not given guarantee cards when purchasing the products.

“Besides that, we also received complaints about home renovation. We have complaints about contractors failing to complete the renovation within the stipulated period but we cannot do much since there was no written agreement even though full payment have been made,” she said in a statement here today.

Norena also said from early this year until March 13, Melaka KPDNHEP recorded 121 complaints through various mediums provided by the ministry.

She further said that 188 claims were filed through the Tribunal For Consumer Claims (TTPM) in 2021 and from the figure, 163 cases were solved while the remainder 25 cases are still under investigation because the cases were related to the jurisdiction of other agencies, furthermore, there were applications for deferment from claimants.

“In an effort to safeguard the welfare of consumers, we visited 9,898 business premises beginning March 13 and check to ensure that the industry players involved in domestic trade abide by and comply with all the legal requirements that had been enforced

“From the result of our proactive action, a total of 123 cases have been identified and they were issued compounds totaling RM18,600 and another RM1,427 for items confiscated,” she said.

Norena said the actions taken were in 93 cases under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, five cases under the Control of Supplies Act, Weights and Measures Act (17 cases) and Consumer Protection Act (eight cases)

She added that the Melaka KPDNHEP was committed to protecting the rights in any situation and urged consumers to lodge complaints if they find traders flouting the law. - Bernama