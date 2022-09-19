Malacca MACC Arrests public varsity director over alleged graft

MALACCA: The Malacca Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained the director of the facilities management department of a public university for alleged corruption.

Malacca MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad said the suspect, in his 50s, was detained at 3 pm when he was called in for questioning at the Malacca MACC office.

The suspect allegedly received a Honda Accord 2.4 i-vtec worth RM174,500 from a construction company in Klang, Selangor, as an inducement to win the open tender worth RM1,654,350. “The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the application for remand against the suspect will be made at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. - Bernama