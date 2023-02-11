Malacca MACC nabs ex-CEO over false claims

MALACCA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Malacca branch today arrested a former chief executive officer (CEO) in relation to a subsidiary of the Malacca government.

State MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad said the 46-year-old man was arrested at the state MACC office at 2.15 this afternoon to assist in the investigation in connection with allegations of submitting false documents to obtain two vehicles to be disposed of from the subsidiary at a price lower than the actual value.

“The fake documents were submitted with the aim of misleading the board members of the company involved which ultimately benefited the former CEO,” he said.

He said the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 471 of the Penal Code. -Bernama