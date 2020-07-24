Malacca: Migrant workers can perform Aidiladha prayer on own premises

MALACCA: Migrant workers in the state are allowed to perform the Hari Raya Aidiladha optional prayer among themselves on their respective premises, said State Mufti, Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil (pix).

However, he said they must comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) when performing the prayer to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said employers could submit their applications on the matter to the Melaka Mufti Department, if they allowed their employees to do so.

According to Abdul Halim the relaxation was given to enable the group to also celebrate Aidiladha on Friday next week (July 31), but they were still not permitted to attend congregational prayers in mosques and surau in the state.

‘’Only Malaysian citizens including women are allowed to perform Aidiladha prayers in mosques and those surau which are given special approval to hold Friday prayers prior to this, subject to the capacities of the mosques and surau.

“Children under 12 years old are still not allowed (in the mosque and surau) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

‘’Any other surau keen to conduct the Aidiladha prayer must send their applications to the Melaka Mufti Department,“ he said during a media conference at his office in Bukit Palah, here, today.

Abdul Halim said mosques and surau were also permitted to put up additional tents to maximise attendance provided they observed social distancing inside or outside the mosque.

He also reminded Muslims in the state not to be easily fooled by the “Badal Haji” service (haj performed on behalf of someone else who is physically unfit or deceased) by certain parties this year, which was seen not only as raising doubts and also regarded as an attempt to deceive.

This is because the Saudi Arabia’s government was reported to be limiting haj pilgrims to only 1,000 people beginning July 29, by implementing strict SOP to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama