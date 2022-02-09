Malacca NRD processes 60 applications under Mekar programme

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka National Registration Department (NRD), through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme last year processed 60 MyKad and birth certificate applications from persons with disability, senior citizens, bedridden patients and those living in interior areas.

Its director Norazle Sulaiman said through the programme, Melaka NRD staff would go down to the ground every week to facilitate the issuance of identification documents to the target groups.

He said the programme was also one of the NRD’s proactive approaches to ensure that every qualified resident in the country is given valid identification documents to enable them to enjoy various facilities provided by the government.

“On average, Melaka NRD receives almost 150 applications every year but there has been a drop in the number of applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For this year, we have so far received 17 applications,” he told reporters after handing over MyKad to a married couple at Taman Pengkalan Indah, here today.

Norazle said eligible applicants who wish to make appointments under the Mekar programme can contact the Melaka NRD Corporate Communication Unit at 06-2326600/6881 or email to pppmelaka@jpn.gov.my.

Meanwhile, housewife Norsiah Md Nor, 59, expressed her gratitude to Melaka NRD for facilitating her and her husband Omar Md Dom, 62, who is a retired policeman in their application for a change of address on their MyKad.

“My husband suffered a stroke a year ago and it is a bit difficult for us to go to the NRD office as I don’t know how to drive.

“This programme is of great help for us and other senior citizens to replace or change the address on our MyKad without having to go to the NRD office,” she said. - Bernama