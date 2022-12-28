Malacca NRD to go cashless starting Jan 1

MALACCA: The Malacca National Registration Department (NRD) will fully implement cashless transactions at the Ayer Keroh and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) branch counters starting Jan 1, 2023.

The Malacca NRD Corporate Communications Unit, in a statement, informed that the implementation will involve the Identification Card Division, the Marriage/Divorce and Citizenship Division as well as the Birth, Death and Adoption Division.

“e-Payment is an electronic payment method for government services which is cashless (credit card/debit card) via multiple channels such as internet banking, mobile payment, agency portals, government payment gateways.

“It aims to provide the best platform for more convenient, secure, systematic and efficient payment facilities,” read the statement.

Those with enquiries can contact the Melaka NRD Corporate Communications Unit at 06-2326881/06-2326600 or send an email to pppmelaka@jpn.gov.my. - Bernama